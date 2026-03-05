Menu

Crime

Canada’s most wanted fugitive arrested over fatal Yorkdale mall shooting

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted March 5, 2026 2:52 pm
1 min read
Canada’s most wanted fugitive was arrested Thursday in connection to the shooting death of a 28-year-old man at Yorkdale mall this past summer.

Bryan Fuentes Gramajo, 23, was arrested Thursday by Service de Police de la Ville de Montreal.

Police have alleged Fuentes Gramajo is a member of the Zone 43 gang, which is based in Montreal but has strong connections to Ontario and B.C.

He has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the July 15 shooting death of Kashif Jamal Bentley-Jean, Toronto’s 21st homicide victim of 2025.

“You don’t make it to number one … for stealing a car,” Toronto police Chief-Supt. Joe Matthews said in October when announcing the 2025 “be on the lookout” (Bolo) list. 

“You’re at the top of this list because we believe you pose a serious threat to any person in any place where you may be. Bryan Fuentes Gramajo fits that bill.”

Click to play video: 'Man in his 20s killed in early morning shooting outside Yorkdale mall'
Man in his 20s killed in early morning shooting outside Yorkdale mall
Bentley-Jean was found in the parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds, and died at the scene. Police responded to the call at roughly 6:13 a.m.

Fuentes Gramajo, a Longueuil, Que., resident, was among three wanted in connection with his death.

Bradley Lucate Nicolas, 20, of Montreal, was arrested last August and was charged with first-degree murder.

Jimmy Prudent, 28, of Montreal remains outstanding and is wanted for first-degree murder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

