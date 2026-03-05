Canada’s most wanted fugitive arrested over fatal Yorkdale mall shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s most wanted fugitive was arrested Thursday in connection to the shooting death of a 28-year-old man at Yorkdale mall this past summer.

Bryan Fuentes Gramajo, 23, was arrested Thursday by Service de Police de la Ville de Montreal.

Police have alleged Fuentes Gramajo is a member of the Zone 43 gang, which is based in Montreal but has strong connections to Ontario and B.C.

He has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the July 15 shooting death of Kashif Jamal Bentley-Jean, Toronto’s 21st homicide victim of 2025.

“You don’t make it to number one … for stealing a car,” Toronto police Chief-Supt. Joe Matthews said in October when announcing the 2025 “be on the lookout” (Bolo) list.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“You’re at the top of this list because we believe you pose a serious threat to any person in any place where you may be. Bryan Fuentes Gramajo fits that bill.”

Story continues below advertisement

2:45 Man in his 20s killed in early morning shooting outside Yorkdale mall

Bentley-Jean was found in the parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds, and died at the scene. Police responded to the call at roughly 6:13 a.m.

Fuentes Gramajo, a Longueuil, Que., resident, was among three wanted in connection with his death.

Bradley Lucate Nicolas, 20, of Montreal, was arrested last August and was charged with first-degree murder.

Jimmy Prudent, 28, of Montreal remains outstanding and is wanted for first-degree murder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.