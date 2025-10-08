Canada’s top 25 most wanted includes 17 who face murder charges

Send this page to someone via email

The new list of Canada’s most wanted fugitives is out, and 17 people on it are wanted for murder by police across the country.

The 2025 “be on the lookout” (Bolo) list includes 14 fugitives wanted in Ontario, four in Quebec, three in Manitoba, two in Alberta and two in British Columbia, though the men and women may be from other provinces than where they’re wanted.

The new list includes suspects wanted for murder, conspiracy, sexual interference or “being unlawfully at large.”

According to Max Langlois, the executive director of the Bolo program, there are 12 new accused making this list, including Bryan Fuentes Gramajo, who is wanted for a July 15 murder at Yorkdale mall in Toronto.

“On the one hand, these fugitives have been awarded Bolo top 25 spots not only because of major crimes they’re charged with, but because they know they’re wanted and they’re actively evading arrest,” Langlois said Wednesday. “But make no mistake, these dangerous individuals are somewhere among us right now, so they will remain this afternoon, tonight, tomorrow, next week if we don’t do something. Together, as a nation, we’re sending the message that we’re on the lookout for them.”

The Bolo program is a national initiative that “amplifies” priority wanted notices that police have published to get the public’s help in locating the suspects.

The notices are put across multiple platforms to reach more people, while also offering financial rewards to incentivize people to submit tips on the locations of the suspects.

The reward amounts this year go as high as $100,000, though some of the suspects do not have an amount listed.

“We can see how they can help locate and apprehend fugitives,” Vancouver police Supt. Dale Weidman said. “The major financial rewards provided by the Bolo program heighten the public’s interest and keep these most wanted offenders in the public eye.”

Nine of the fugitives on last year’s list have since been arrested.

In total, Langlois said of the 78 suspects featured in Bolo campaigns since 2018, 42 have been located.

Asked how many arrests were made due to tips received, Langlois said tips are not received by Bolo, but instead made to police and Crime Stoppers, which is the aim of the program.

Toronto police Chief Supt. Joe Matthews said he believes Fuentes Gramajo may be in Vancouver. He alleges Fuentes Gramajo is a member of the Zone 43 gang, which is based in Montreal but has strong connections to Ontario and B.C.

“You don’t make it to number one … for stealing a car,” Matthews said. “You’re at the top of this list because we believe you pose a serious threat to any person in any place where you may be. Bryan Fuentes Gramajo fits that bill.”

Also new to the list are three men wanted by Winnipeg police.

Tresor Horimbere, No. 4 on the list, is wanted for the first-degree murder in the death of a 22-year-old man in Winnipeg. Police said in February that he may be in Ontario.

Some of those still on the list from last year include All Boivin, No. 2 on the list, who is wanted in Quebec for multiple crimes, including drug trafficking, conspiracy to sell illicit cannabis and possession for the purpose of trafficking in a substance.

Katherine Bergeron-Pinzarrone, wanted by York Regional Police for the second-degree murder of a teenager during an alleged auto theft, moved down one spot to No. 8.

Langlois said Bolo looked at case submissions a few weeks ago from about 15 police services to determine the new list, noting that major crime is a determining factor in its decision-making.

“We rank them based on the circumstances of the crimes they’ve allegedly committed, the community impact and so forth,” Langlois said. “Here are 25 fugitives who pose a danger to our communities so please be on the lookout for them.”