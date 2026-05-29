Halifax youth faces charges after airsoft gun fired in McDonald’s

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A 15-year old youth is facing several charges after allegedly discharging an airsoft gun inside a Halifax-area McDonald’s on Tuesday.

Halifax Regional Police said the teen was identified after images began circulating on social media — which occurred at the fast-food chain’s location on Larry Uteck Boulevard. The photos show two teens brandishing what police say are airsoft guns, which closely resemble real firearms, inside the restaurant.

“Police were not called to McDonalds on Tuesday. We received a report yesterday (Wednesday) morning from someone who had seen the photos online. Police began an investigation at that time,” Halifax Police confirmed in an email.

“The weapons in this incident were airsoft guns which can closely resemble real firearms. That threat can create unimaginable fear for bystanders – particularly in a location like McDonalds that typically has families and young children dining inside.”

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Police told Global News the charges include aggravating threats to cause bodily harm or death, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace, two counts of carrying a concealed weapon, mischief, and failure to comply with undertaking.

Const. Martin Cromwell, Halifax Regional Police’s public information officer, warned that responding officers abide by the same protocol for all firearm-related calls — regardless of the weapon type.

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“It’s a public safety concern, any time we respond to a weapon’s call. We will respond with a certain level of force. So, if in this case, or what is believed to be a firearm is involved, we will respond accordingly,” he said. “And those actions will result in criminal charges, even though it may just be youths playing a game.”

“Pellet gun or not necessarily a real firearm, we would respond as if it’s a real firearm. So I want to make everyone aware, that’s an important piece.”

Cromwell said these types of incidents can risk creating an unsafe environment for bystanders.

Robert Smith, the McDonald’s location’s franchisee, said the safety and well-being of his employees and customers is his top priority.

“We take great pride in serving this community and maintaining a safe, welcoming environment for our guests and crew, and will continue to work closely with local law enforcement as they carry out their investigation,” he said in a statement.

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Giles Crouch, a digital anthropologist and tech writer, said incidents like these can spread fear in communities once they start spreading online.

“It creates mental distress and anxiety in the general public when they see these things happen. You know we’ve gone through some shooting situations in Nova Scotia, like Portapique and other crises. So we’re a little bit on edge today as it is. This just makes us more on edge,” he said during an interview on Thursday.

Crouch related the incident to a broader issue of youth falling into algorithmic traps online, where teens can discover trends that could lead to real-life consequences. He said this is especially prevalent amongst some young men.

“They’re trying to make themselves look like men and this idea of a masculine image in a world where their masculinity feels threatened,” he continued.

“They don’t understand this as teenage boys. And so they take actions that are violent to try to make themselves look like they’re men. Which is completely opposite to what it should be.”

People in downtown Halifax say a group of youth shooting at each other, regardless of the weapon, isn’t something they want to experience while grabbing a bite to eat.

“I don’t want to walk into a place and have someone holding up a gun, even if it’s a fake,” said Harman Vatz, a university student living in Halifax.

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Others said the situation looked a little too much like a real-life shooting.

“That’s bordering on a little too much of a real world-like imitation,” said Halifax resident Rob Marot.

Police said their investigation is ongoing and further charges may be laid for another youth.