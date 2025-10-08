‘On the lookout’: 3 Winnipeggers in Canada’s top 25 most wanted list

Send this page to someone via email

Three Winnipeggers have the dubious honour of appearing on the latest Top 25 Most Wanted List from the nationwide BOLO Program, police say.

The list, initially launched in 2018, encourages Canadians to share information and be aware of wanted fugitives.

Wednesday’s version of the list includes Tresor Horimbere, wanted for first-degree murder; Chad Dandan, wanted for first-degree murder, kidnapping, and extortion; and Yusuf Abdulqadir Ali, wanted for two counts of attempted murder plus gun chargers.

At number four on the list, Horimbere is the subject of a reward up to $100,000 for information leading to his arrest.

Horimbere is wanted in connection with a fatal shooting at a Winnipeg soccer complex in July 2024. Two other suspects were arrested, but he remains at large.

“Our investigators have never stopped pursuing these individuals,” said Winnipeg police Insp. Jennifer McKinnon.

“Each case represents a life tragically lost or seriously injured and a family still searching for answers. Through our collaboration with the BOLO Program, we’re bringing national attention to these wanted offenders — and empowering communities to stay informed, stay alert, and be part of the solution.”

Dandan, number seven on the list, was also one of three suspects in a 2024 murder, and remains the only suspect at large.

At number 17, Ali is wanted in connection with a 2021 double shooting on Furby Street that put two victims in critical condition.

“Make no mistake — these dangerous individuals are somewhere, among us, right now… and will remain so, this afternoon, tonight, tomorrow, and next week if we don’t do something,” said Max Langlois, BOLO’s executive director.

“Today, together, as a nation, we’re sending the message that we’re on the lookout for them. It’s simple: if you see any of these individuals or have information about their whereabouts, say something.

“Your voice could help bring justice for these families. It’s that easy.”

Anyone with information about the wanted men is asked to call Winnipeg’s BOLO tip line at 431-334-9160.