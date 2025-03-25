Menu

Crime

Winnipeg cops say murder suspect remains at large, may be in northern Manitoba

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 25, 2025 10:12 am
1 min read
Suspect wanted for murder, kidnapping, extortion remains at large: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police are hoping the public can help locate a suspect facing serious charges — including first-degree murder, kidnapping, and extortion — in connection with a homicide in September of last year.
Winnipeg police say they’re still searching for a wanted man in connection with a September 2024 murder and are reaching out to the public for tips.

Chad Jason Dandan, 24, remains at large and is wanted for first-degree murder, kidnapping and extortion. Police say he’s believed to be driving a dark SUV and may have fled to northern Manitoba.

Dandan is the only outstanding suspect in the murder of Zeyad Vifan Shammo, 22, whose body was found in a Bristol Avenue home on Sept. 13 after an alleged abduction.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Two other men, Sonny Balemba and Robert James Chaykowski, who police say knew the victim, have already been arrested and face the same murder, kidnapping and extortion charges.

Dandan is described as five feet six inches tall and 140 pounds, with a medium build. Police say he may be armed and dangerous and should not be approached by the public.

Anyone who spots Dandan is asked to call 911, major crimes investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 204-786-TIPS (8477)

