Winnipeg cops say murder suspect remains at large, may be in northern Manitoba

Winnipeg police say they’re still searching for a wanted man in connection with a September 2024 murder and are reaching out to the public for tips.

Chad Jason Dandan, 24, remains at large and is wanted for first-degree murder, kidnapping and extortion. Police say he’s believed to be driving a dark SUV and may have fled to northern Manitoba.

Dandan is the only outstanding suspect in the murder of Zeyad Vifan Shammo, 22, whose body was found in a Bristol Avenue home on Sept. 13 after an alleged abduction.

Two other men, Sonny Balemba and Robert James Chaykowski, who police say knew the victim, have already been arrested and face the same murder, kidnapping and extortion charges.

Dandan is described as five feet six inches tall and 140 pounds, with a medium build. Police say he may be armed and dangerous and should not be approached by the public.

Anyone who spots Dandan is asked to call 911, major crimes investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 204-786-TIPS (8477)