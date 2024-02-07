Winnipeg cops need help catching suspect in 2021 Furby Street shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are hoping the public can help them track down a suspect in an attempted murder case from 2021.

Two men, 29 and 35, were seriously injured on Nov. 25 of that year in a shooting on Furby Street.

The suspect, police said, fled the scene before officers arrived. He has been identified as 28-year-old Yusuf Abdulqadir Ali, and all attempts to find him to date have proven fruitless.

Police said Ali is considered to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached. He’s facing two counts of attempted murder and multiple firearms-related offences, including discharging a firearm with intent.

Police allege Ali is gang-affiliated and involved with the city’s drug subculture.

Anyone with information is asked to call major crimes investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

