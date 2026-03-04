London Knights cut down Guelph Storm 5-2 on Farmer’s Night at Canada Life Place

Send this page to someone via email

Jaxon Cover and Ryan Brown each scored once and assisted on two others as the London Knights defeated the Guelph Storm 5-2 on Farmer’s Night at Canada Life Place on March 4.

The win secured at least fifth place for London in the Western Conference as it guaranteed the Knights could not be caught by Guelph.

London sits three points back of the Soo Greyhounds for fourth place. The Greyhounds have one game in hand on the Knights.

Braiden Clark and Henry Brzustewicz each had a goal and an assist for London.

After an early surge from Guelph, the Knights turned an offensive zone faceoff into the first goal of the game as London centre Braiden Clark got the puck back to Brzustewicz and the third-year defenceman wristed in his 17th goal of the season, making it 1-0 for the Knights at the 4:03 mark.

The period cruised along from there into the final minute when London struck for two more goals.

Evan Van Gorp took a drop pass and made an outstanding move to get to the Guelph net where the Watford, Ont., native scored his second goal in two games for a 2-0 Knights advantage at 19:04 of the opening period.

Cover raced back into the Storm end and found Braiden Clark in front for Clark’s 17th goal of the year with just 12.3 seconds to go and London found themselves ahead 3-0 through 20 minutes.

Brown hit the 20-goal mark for the Knights when he banged in a rebound at 13:09 of the second period to make it 4-0 for London.

Before the end of the middle period, the Storm hit the scoreboard when Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Grant Spada broke up a two-on-one at one end of the ice, then rocketed the puck off the end boards at the other end of the ice where Guelph rookie Mark Pape batted it in at the side of the Knight net to make it 4-1.

Londoner Parker Snelgrove tightened the score to 4-2 with a hard shot from the right the right side of the London end 7:59 into the third period. However, Cover restored the Knights’ three-goal lead as he hammered in a rebound in front of the Storm net at 12:21.

A late goal by Brzustewicz was negated when a review showed that the puck had been kicked into the Guelph net.

London outshot the Storm 29-26.

Knights goalie Seb Gatto made 24 saves for his 19th victory of the year.

The Knights were 1-for-2 on the power play and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

Former Knight Michael McCarron moved to Minnesota

As the National Hockey League trade deadline arrives on March 6, big moves are always anticipated.

Two of the first trades ahead of the deadline involved two of of the biggest players in the league by sheer size as Tyler Myers went from the Vancouver Canucks to the Dallas Stars and former London Knight Michael McCarron was acquired by the Minnesota Wild from the Nashville Predators.

McCarron played for the Knights in 2013-14 and to start 2014-15 and then was traded to Oshawa where McCarron helped the Generals to win the Memorial Cup.

Up next

London will play a home-and-home series with the Erie Otters beginning with a game at Canada Life Place on March 6 at 7 p.m.

The two clubs will meet the next night in Pennsylvania.

The Knights are 3-0-1 against Erie this year.

Coverage will start at 6 :30 p.m., on 980 CFPL, at www.980cfpl.ca and on the iHeart Radio and Radioplayer Canada apps.