Calgary police investigating overnight shootings in 2 northeast communities

Calgary police confirm officers were called to a residence in the 200 block of Martindale Boulevard, N.E., early Wednesday after morning for reports of several shots being fired into a home.

Police said the call came in just before 5:30 a.m. and when officers arrived, the homeowners told them a window had been broken by what appeared to be a gunshot.

A neighbour, who just moved into the neighbourhood three days ago, told Global News he was with some friends in his kitchen when they heard a sound. When they came out of the house, they saw a vehicle driving away.

“It’s very dark at night. We heard some sound, like a muscle car muffler or exhaust. Then one of our friends said, ‘It’s not a car sound, we have to go and check,'” said Sammy Singh.

“We just see that it’s a busy road and the vehicles are still moving, so we didn’t take it serious. I think we all thought it was a car muffler sound.”

Northeast Calgary community shaken after homes targeted in extortion shootings

Singh said he found out it was a shooting when a friend told him he saw it on the morning news.

Investigators said several shell casings were found in the area and in the morning, several bullet holes could also be clearly seen in the windows and outside walls of the home.

Luckily there were no injuries.

View image in full screen A bullet hole is seen in the window of a home in the 200 block of Martindale Boulevard, N.E., one of several that police said were fired at the home early Wednesday morning. Global News

So far police haven’t made any arrests, but they do not believe the shooting is related to the ongoing investigation of at least 26 extortion cases involving members of the city’s South Asian community.

“However, of course we’re always concerned if someone’s discharging a firearm at a house in an open area. These are concerning things,” said Insp. Darren Smith. “Someone could get hurt.”

The shots-fired call was the second overnight shooting to which officers responded.

The first happened late Tuesday evening when officers were called out to the Peter Lougheed Centre, in northeast Calgary, after an individual was dropped off at the hospital with injuries described as “consistent with being shot.”

The victim was transferred to Foothills Hospital in serious, but stable condition.

View image in full screen Calgary Police said one person was in hospital in serious, but stable condition, following a shooting near the Genesis Centre, in northeast Calgary, late Tuesday evening. Global News

Investigators determined the shooting took place near the Genesis Centre, located in the 7500 block of Falconridge Boulevard N.E.

“What we learned is that there was an altercation at some point in the parking where a vehicle pulled up, spoke with a whole group of individuals and altercation started,” said Smith.

“At some point the driver exited the vehicle and fired rounds towards the group, striking one male in his 20s. His friends then took him to the hospital, and then police began to investigate.”

They’re still searching for suspects.