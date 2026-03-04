Vegas casino owner’s ‘at par’ pricing sees 15K Canadian visitors in 1 month

Send this page to someone via email

Barely a month after announcing his “at par” promotion for his Las Vegas casinos, the owner of Circa Resort and Casino says the turnout’s been “terrific.”

Derek Stevens, who also owns the D Las Vegas and Golden Gate Hotel & Casino, said they’ve seen more than 15,000 visitors in the first month of the promotion. In addition, more than 2,700 hotel room bookings have been made.

“At Par has created real momentum with our Canadian guests right out of the gate, and that means a lot to me personally given my lifelong connection to Canada,” Stevens said in a statement.

It was the end of January that Stevens launched the promotion, in which Canadians booking at his hotels would see “at par” pricing. This meant the exchange rate for Canadians would be equal, with US$1 equal to their Canadian $1, at his hotels, as well as select bars at their three Fremont Street properties.

“Whether it’s with paper money or using your credit card you get the appropriate discount based upon the exchange rate,” Stevens said in a post on X in January.

The rate applies to accommodations and drink prices, with hotel stays paying the “same number shown in U.S. dollars charged in U.S. dollars.”

Canadian guests are also able to redeem up to $500 at the slot machines and it will be treated the same as U.S. dollars.

The current exchange rate is US$1 for every $1.37.

Stevens also announced Wednesday that the hotel group is hosting two shows by Canadian artists. DJ Excision, from British Columbia, will be playing a ticketed event April 24-25, with Canadians able to buy tickets “at par,” while a free show by Ontario rock band Finger Eleven will be held on Fremont Street on June 27.

All promotions require a Canadian passport or government-issued ID and no one under 21 can participate, Circa resort says in its rules.

The offer by Stevens came as Las Vegas saw a drop in tourism in 2025.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority found in its tourism indicates the number of visitors to the city had dropped by 5.2 per cent in November 2025, compared to the year prior.

Data from Harry Reid International Airport also showed the number of passengers on flights operated by WestJet, Air Canada and Porter had dropped in October 2025 compared with the same month in 2024.

The percentage drop year over year on those airlines ranged from 22 per cent on Porter to 33 per cent on WestJet.

The number of Canadians heading south of the border has consistently dropped since the election of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Return trips to the U.S. were down almost 24 per cent year over year in November 2025.

The promotion being held by Stevens’ hotels will be in place until Aug. 31.