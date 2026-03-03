Draisaitl, Bouchard lead Oilers to OT win

Send this page to someone via email

EDMONTON – Leon Draisaitl had two goals and three assists and Evan Bouchard scored the overtime winner as the Edmonton Oilers overcame a two-goal deficit through 40 minutes to emerge with a badly-needed 5-4 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday.

With Brady Tkachuk in the penalty box for tackling Connor McDavid in overtime, Edmonton got it back to Bouchard and he blasted in his 18th of the season for the come-from-behind win.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Zach Hyman also scored for the Oilers (30-24-8) who had lost five of their previous six. It was Edmonton’s first home game in an entire month.

Drake Batherson had two goals for the second consecutive game and Dylan Cozens and Michael Amadio also scored for the Senators (29-22-9) who have been pushing hard to get into the wild-card playoff picture, now 6-1-2 in their last nine games.

Story continues below advertisement

Connor Ingram made 17 stops to earn the victory in the Edmonton net, while Linus Ullmark recorded 32 saves for Ottawa.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

TAKEAWAYS

Senators: Despite battling an illness since returning from representing Germany in the Olympics, Tim Stützle continues to put up numbers, picking up a pair of assists to extend his points streak to 10 games, during which he has accrued 14 points. He already has a 13-game point streak from earlier this season, allowing him to join Daniel Alfredsson and Jason Spezza as the only players in franchise history with multiple 10-game point streaks in the same season.

Oilers: Rookie Matt Savoie picked up an assist to extend his points streak to a career-high four games, with seven points in that span.

KEY MOMENT

Story continues below advertisement

The Oilers tied the game with just 1:25 remaining in the third period and their goalie pulled as Hyman tipped a Draisaitl pass under Ullmark for his 25th of the season to send the game to extra time.

KEY STAT

Draisaitl matched Jari Kurri (1,043) for third on the franchise’s all-time points list. He also recorded his 301st multi-point game, passing Mark Messier for third most in Oilers history, behind Wayne Gretzky (472) and current teammate McDavid (362).

UP NEXT

Senators: Visit the Calgary Flames on Thursday.

Oilers: Host the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 3, 2026.