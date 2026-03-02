Stepfather of missing Nova Scotia children appears in court on sexual assault charges

Send this page to someone via email

The stepfather of two missing Nova Scotia children appeared in court Monday on charges related to an alleged assault in a separate case.

Daniel Martell was arraigned in Pictou provincial court on one count of assault, one count of sexual assault and one count of unlawful confinement involving an adult woman. The incidents are alleged to have occurred between September 2024 and March 2025.

Crown attorney Bill Gorman told the court the prosecution intends to proceed by indictment because more than 12 months have elapsed between the alleged offences and Martell’s arraignment.

“The window of the charge, the charges that are before the court are beyond 12 months. I would proceed by indictment based upon the timeframe of the charges because there is no statute of limitations per se, if you’re proceeding by way of indictment,” Gorman said.

Martell first drew widespread public attention after his stepchildren — six-year-old Lilly Sullivan and four-year-old Jack Sullivan — were reported missing on May 2, 2025.

Nova Scotia RCMP have said the case remains a missing persons investigation. Martell has maintained his innocence in relation to the children’s disappearance.

The courtroom in Pictou was filled with members of the public and media as Martell appeared before Judge Cameron MacKeen. The appearance lasted only a few minutes before the hearing was adjourned.

Outside the courthouse, Martell declined requests for comment from reporters.

The assault case is separate from the investigation into the missing children and the Crown warned the public that the identity of the complainant is protected by a publication ban.

Gorman said violating the ban could lead to a police investigation or charges.

Martell is in the process of retaining a lawyer. His next court appearance is scheduled for March 30.