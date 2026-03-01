Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 women face abduction, assault charges after Amber Alert in Winnipeg

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted March 1, 2026 6:43 pm
1 min read
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is seen on Sept. 2, 2021 at the Public Information Office in Winnipeg. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is seen on Sept. 2, 2021 at the Public Information Office in Winnipeg. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Winnipeg police say two women face abduction and assault charges in connection with an Amber Alert that was later cancelled when a two-year-old child was found safe.

On Friday, the Winnipeg Police Service issued the alert after the two-year-old boy was reportedly taken from his home.

Police say at 10:09 a.m., a dispute occurred between the child’s biological mother and two suspects. The mother was assaulted with a weapon and the child was taken.

The Amber Alert was issued at 1 p.m., including a description of the child and two suspects.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

According to a news release, the suspects travelled by taxi towards the area of McPhillips Street and Logan Avenue, where they left the vehicle.

As a result of the Amber Alert, the suspects were recognized by a citizen who took the child away from them. The person then took the child to their own vehicle and waited for police to arrive.

Story continues below advertisement

Upon their arrival at around 1:30 p.m., police said took charge of the child and arrested two women, aged 30 and 25. The Major Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation.

Trending Now

The 30-year-old has been charged with the abduction of a person under 14, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon, and failing to comply with a probation order.

A small quantity of drugs was seized from the 25-year-old during processing. She faces abduction and weapons charges, as well as carrying a concealed weapon, failure to comply with a conditional sentence order, and possession of methamphetamine.

Police said on Friday that the suspects were not related to the child, though they were known to each other.

Both women were detained in custody.

with files from Global News’ Rebecca Lau

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices