2 women face abduction, assault charges after Amber Alert in Winnipeg

Winnipeg police say two women face abduction and assault charges in connection with an Amber Alert that was later cancelled when a two-year-old child was found safe.

On Friday, the Winnipeg Police Service issued the alert after the two-year-old boy was reportedly taken from his home.

Police say at 10:09 a.m., a dispute occurred between the child’s biological mother and two suspects. The mother was assaulted with a weapon and the child was taken.

The Amber Alert was issued at 1 p.m., including a description of the child and two suspects.

According to a news release, the suspects travelled by taxi towards the area of McPhillips Street and Logan Avenue, where they left the vehicle.

As a result of the Amber Alert, the suspects were recognized by a citizen who took the child away from them. The person then took the child to their own vehicle and waited for police to arrive.

Upon their arrival at around 1:30 p.m., police said took charge of the child and arrested two women, aged 30 and 25. The Major Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation.

The 30-year-old has been charged with the abduction of a person under 14, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon, and failing to comply with a probation order.

A small quantity of drugs was seized from the 25-year-old during processing. She faces abduction and weapons charges, as well as carrying a concealed weapon, failure to comply with a conditional sentence order, and possession of methamphetamine.

Police said on Friday that the suspects were not related to the child, though they were known to each other.

Both women were detained in custody.

—with files from Global News’ Rebecca Lau