Amber alert issued in Winnipeg over toddler ‘taken’ from home

Winnipeg police have issued an Amber Alert over a two-year-old child they allege was “taken” from a home.
Police say two-year-old William Ettawacappo is believed to be in the company of Caitlin Monkman and/or Kineisha Jawbone.
He was last seen at 54 Chesterfield Ave. in Winnipeg.
“William was taken from the residence wrapped in a dark blue and light blue blanket,” the alert reads.
“It is unknown where they are going and unknown what vehicle they left in.”
While the alert was issued just after 1 p.m. Friday, police did not say when the incident occurred.
Anyone who sees the individuals is asked to not approach and call 911.

