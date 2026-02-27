Menu

Crime

Amber alert issued in Winnipeg over toddler ‘taken’ from home

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted February 27, 2026 2:15 pm
1 min read
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder patch is seen in Winnipeg, Sept. 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder patch is seen in Winnipeg, Sept. 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski. SDV GAC
Winnipeg police have issued an Amber Alert over a two-year-old child they allege was “taken” from a home.

Police say two-year-old William Ettawacappo is believed to be in the company of Caitlin Monkman and/or Kineisha Jawbone.

He was last seen at 54 Chesterfield Ave. in Winnipeg.

“William was taken from the residence wrapped in a dark blue and light blue blanket,” the alert reads.

“It is unknown where they are going and unknown what vehicle they left in.”

While the alert was issued just after 1 p.m. Friday, police did not say when the incident occurred.

Anyone who sees the individuals is asked to not approach and call 911.

More coming.

