1 person found dead in Regina house fire, officials confirm

Regina Fire says one person is dead after a fire erupted in a home early Sunday morning.

According to officials, police and fire crews responded to a call of a house fire the 1300 block of Wascana Street at 5:15 a.m. and found one person, an adult man, dead inside the home.

The fire has been brought under control and searches have been completed, though the fire investigator is on scene and a probe is ongoing, Regina Fire said. Police added they are also investigating the circumstances of the man’s death.

Police say the man has been identified and next of kin notified.

No other injuries or deaths have been reported.