Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

1 person found dead in Regina house fire, officials confirm

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted March 1, 2026 12:13 pm
1 min read
Regina fire crews respond to a house fire in the 1300 block of Wascana Avenue on Sunday, March 1, 2026. View image in full screen
Regina fire crews respond to a house fire in the 1300 block of Wascana Avenue on Sunday, March 1, 2026. Regina Fire
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Regina Fire says one person is dead after a fire erupted in a home early Sunday morning.

According to officials, police and fire crews responded to a call of a house fire the 1300 block of Wascana Street at 5:15 a.m. and found one person, an adult man, dead inside the home.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The fire has been brought under control and searches have been completed, though the fire investigator is on scene and a probe is ongoing, Regina Fire said. Police added they are also investigating the circumstances of the man’s death.

Trending Now

Police say the man has been identified and next of kin notified.

No other injuries or deaths have been reported.

 

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices