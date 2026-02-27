Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - QR Calgary

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Calgary begins incentive program for backyard suite construction

By Skylar Peters Global News
Posted February 27, 2026 7:39 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Calgary incentivizing backyard suites with thousands in funding'
Calgary incentivizing backyard suites with thousands in funding
WATCH: Jai Cheng says it's more than just a building — the family's new two-bedroom dwelling on top of their garage has changed the lives of her and her parents. As Skylar Peters reports, the City of Calgary is launching a new program to incentivize others to build a similar housing solution with up to $35,000 available to property owners.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

On one back lane in Calgary’s Brentwood neighbourhood, Jai Cheng’s garage stands out — because it’s more than that.

“Think of it not as adding units,” the Calgary homeowner and mother of two said. “You’re actually changing people’s lives here.”

The lives changed with their 900 square-foot, two-bedroom garage suite, are theirs — and their parents’.

The family first thought of the idea during the COVID-19 pandemic, when Cheng’s parents were visiting from China.

“There were some frictions,” Cheng laughed. “Multi-generational living is tricky, but we do want to maintain them — to have them over, to have the ability to visit family, visit grandkids.”

The suite, which was finished last fall, is one of roughly 400 such dwellings in Calgary right now.

Story continues below advertisement

But armed with new money from Canada’s Housing Accelerator Fund, the city is hoping to add to that.

Calgary’s Backyard Suites Incentive Program will provide up to $15,000 to support the construction of the home — as well as 40 per cent of costs associated with underground services, up to $20,000.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Owners of heritage homes, those who need accessibility features and buildings that fit within existing land use by-laws are also eligible for additional funding.

The city’s manager of the Backyard Suites Program, Josh Howes, says the idea has really gained popularity in the past half-decade.

“We see a lot of family composition, often with somebody in mind… taking an existing property they don’t want to leave… and they’re able to stay there because of the backyard suite.”

Click to play video: 'Typical Calgary infill townhouse includes $147K in extra regulatory costs: report'
Typical Calgary infill townhouse includes $147K in extra regulatory costs: report
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Jason Battershill’s company, Garage Suites Calgary, built the Chengs’ new digs — and has worked on dozens of similar projects.

“We have a lot of people who approach us, but just don’t have enough money to do them. I think the incentive program is really going to help in a lot of cases,” Battershill said.

He envisions recent policy changes and the creation of financial incentives could mean thousands of this particular housing type could pop up in the next several years.

“Once the city gets it out there… people start learning it’s actually available to them, I think it’s just going to be widespread,” Battershill said.

For the Chengs, the building has meant more than just a couple extra bedrooms with space underneath to park their vehicles.

“The best part is that my daughter can go by herself in the mornings, knock on the door, say, ‘Grandma I miss you, I want a hug…’ and then she gets it.”

The program begins March 2.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices