Video link
Headline link
Politics

Alberta finance minister hits the road in attempt to sell 2026 provincial budget

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted February 27, 2026 1:30 pm
1 min read
Alberta Finance Minister Nate Horner has embarked on tour of the province to sell the 2026 Alberta budget. Following a speech in Edmonton on Friday morning, this afternoon he will speak to the Calgary Chamber of Commerce. View image in full screen
Alberta Finance Minister Nate Horner has embarked on tour of the province to sell the 2026 Alberta budget. Following a speech in Edmonton on Friday morning, this afternoon he will speak to the Calgary Chamber of Commerce. Global News
Alberta’s finance minister speaks to the Calgary Chamber of Commerce on Friday in an attempt to sell the province’s business community on the new provincial budget that is big on spending but also carries an eye-popping deficit of more than $9 billion.

Nate Horner tabled the 2026 budget in the Alberta legislature on Thursday, saying that while a rising population and low oil prices have put the squeeze on finances, it’s critical to keep spending and weather the storm.

The Opposition NDP accuses Premier Danielle Smith’s United Conservative government of mismanaging the economy, wasting profits from the past oil boom and saddling future generations with billions of dollars in debt.

Alberta projects $9.4B deficit with no plan to balance budget

The mayors of Alberta’s two biggest cities have very different views of the budget, with Calgary’s Jeromy Farkas taking issue with a big jump in the amount Calgarians will pay towards the education property tax, while Edmonton Mayor Andrew Knack says he knows the hike is needed to properly pay for schools.

The tax increase will cost the typical homeowner in Calgary $340 more a year and $154 more in Edmonton and is among a host of increased fees and levies included in the budget that are expected to generate $360 million for the province this year.

The $9.4 billion deficit for the 2026 fiscal year is forecast to be followed by deficits of $7.6 billion and $6.9 billion in the two following years.

Horner’s speech to the Calgary Chamber of Commerce is scheduled to take place at 12:30 p.m. on Friday and Global News will be there to cover it.

— With files from The Canadian Press

Economist Moshe Lander shares his thoughts on Alberta budget
© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

