Fees and taxes: How the 2026 Alberta budget may hit your wallet

Send this page to someone via email

The 2026 Alberta budget will operate at a deficit forecasted to be $9.4 billion in 2026-27 and continue in the red for the ensuing two years, expected to drop to $7.6 billion next year and then $6.9 billion in 2028-29.

The budget is a result of the drop in the price of oil — a $3.1 billion drop in non-renewable resource revenue — along with global uncertainty and an increase in demand for services, the province said on Thursday.

While the province won’t increase personal income taxes to help make up the shortfall, there are several other ways Albertans will be paying more through increases to fees and changes to the education property tax.

In total, the province expects to collect $360 million more this coming year on premiums, fees and licenses — which will increase another $424 million over the following two years.

Story continues below advertisement

Education property tax increase

The provincial government is asking more from cities through property taxes.

The education property tax requisition from Calgary is $1.2 billion this year, and nearly $640 million in Edmonton.

For the typical residential homeowner in Calgary, the increase means an additional $340 per year, while the average Edmonton homeowner will pay an extra $154 this year on rhe education portion of their property tax bill.

This would be on top of the municipal portions of the tax bill. Calgary city council approved a 1.6 per cent property tax increase in 2026, which translates to an additional $54 this year. Edmonton city council approved a 6.9 per cent increase, which works out to about $245 extra this year.

Vehicle rental tax and tourism levy

A new six per cent vehicle rental tax on passenger vehicles picked up in Alberta is expected to be introduced on Jan. 1, 2027. The province expects to raise $36 million in the first full year of implementation.

Get weekly money news Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday. Sign up for weekly money newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Come April 1, the province’s tourism levy is set to increase from four to six per cent of your total accommodation charges. Revenue from the levy is projected to be $200 million this year and maintain steady revenue growth, reaching $214 million by 2028-29.

Story continues below advertisement

Other increases and changes to provincial fees

Arts and Culture

Heading to a provincial historic site? Admission will go up between $2 to $5 to now cost between $11 and $55, depending on the attraction.

If you are going to the Jubilee Auditorium, in either Edmonton or Calgary, the provincial part of your ticket fee goes up a dollar from $3 to $4.

Assisted living and social services

Continuing care home costs for residents go up two per cent.

Advance Education

The province is introducing $150 fees for Red Seal and entrance exams where previously there was none. Previously, fees for a Blue seal were $50, trade qualifier was $60 and apprenticeship education program was $35.

Justice

Have a need for speed? That will soon cost more. Various traffic fines for excessive speeding, racing and stunting are going up 30 to 50 per cent

Late payments on roadside sanction tickets — up $20 or 20 per cent of balance

Commissioner of Oath civil court fees from zero to $25

Story continues below advertisement

Authentication fess for court and justice services documents double from $10 to $20

Jobs, Economy, Trade and Immigration

Foreign workers wanting to participate in the Alberta Advantage Immigration Program will now have to pay a $135 expression of interest fee

Service Alberta

The cost of landlords and tenants seeking resolution help through the Residential Tenancy Dispute Service is going from $75 to $100 up to $150

Fees for land titles and surveys resubmission go from nothing to $25

Land Titles Fees are more than doubling from $2 to $30, up to $5 to $75

Corporate registries fees are increasing three per cent to now be $5 – $283

Licensing and registration fees for business and charities will see an across-the-board 33 per cent increase, ranging from $168 to $2,000

Motor vehicle fees are increasing between $5 and $10, to be $20 to $90

Class 1 and 3 vehicle registration fees are going from between $40.69 to $1,804.67 up to $45.58 to $2,021.23

Class 2 Vehicle Registration Fees are going up about $10 and will now be $59.78 to $98.69

Story continues below advertisement

Assisted Living and Social Services

Two per cent increase to the daily resident charges at continuing care homes

Environment and Protected Areas

The cost of purchasing aerial imagery from the province’s library of over two million air photos from 1920 to now is going from $17 to $25

Water and Wastewater Operator certificates going from $130 to $156

Other Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act and Water Act fees increasing from $27 to $45,000

Forestry and Parks

The cost to lease grazing land from the province for cattle is going up, and details on the breakdown can be found online.

Public Land Rental Rates are all going up by various amounts up to a 65 per cent increase, except in the case of aerodrome rentals, which will go up 100 times from its current low rate of $2.30/Acre to $230/Acre.

The rates for commercial / industrial work camps io public land will also go up as much as 65 per cent.

Transportation

Safety fitness certificate fees are going up $20 to now be $186

Story continues below advertisement

Commercial examiner fees increase from $150 to $168