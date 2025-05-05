Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Alberta’s energy industry, government watch nervously as oil prices hit 4-year low

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted May 5, 2025 7:27 pm
4 min read
Oil pumpjacks as seen near Calgary. On Monday the price of a barrel of oil hit a 4-year low, which could cause some pain for both governments and the industry. View image in full screen
Oil pumpjacks as seen near Calgary. On Monday the price of a barrel of oil hit a 4-year low, which could cause some pain for both governments and the industry. Jeff McIntosh / The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

“This isn’t a crisis for the industry yet. The bigger problem will be for the Alberta government in its deficit.”

That’s how Richard Masson, an executive fellow at the University of Calgary’s School of Public Policy, sums up the impact of plummeting oil prices that fell to around $57 U.S. per barrel on Monday — the lowest in four years.

While the low prices have also led to drop in gasoline prices, it is the broader economic impact that both industry and government are concerned about.

Alberta Finance Minister Nate Horner delivers the 2024 budget in Edmonton, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. The budget forecast an oil price of $68. per barrel this year, but on Monday the price plunged to near $57. View image in full screen
Alberta Finance Minister Nate Horner delivers the 2024 budget in Edmonton on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. The budget forecast an oil price of $68. per barrel this year, but on Monday the price plunged to near $57. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

The government of Alberta forecast a deficit of $5.2 billion for this fiscal year under the expectation that oil prices would average about $68. per barrel of west Texas crude (WTI) — and that’s without knowing the impact of U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs on the Alberta economy.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Dramatic crash in global oil prices–Here’s why Canada is watching closely'
Dramatic crash in global oil prices–Here’s why Canada is watching closely

While the selling price for most Canadian oil, known as western Canada select (WCS) — which normally sells at a discount compared to WTI — has narrowed in recent months, if the low prices continue, it will put a huge hole in the province’s budget.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Masson estimates for every $1 decline in the price of oil — that lasts one year — it means a $750-million hit to the provincial government’s budget.

“It’s one of those things that puts pressure on every government program, and everything that the government wants to do. When they’re facing bigger deficits than they planned,” said Masson.  “So these are big numbers, $10 billion deficits.”

Asked for a response to the falling oil prices, the office of Alberta Finance Minister Nate Horner emailed a statement to Global News, reading, “we budget for the entire fiscal year and we are currently one month into that year.  The differential (WCS vs. WTI) remains around $9. compared to the budgeted $17. which will offset some of the revenue lost from lower prices.”

Story continues below advertisement

The finance minister’s office added, “we will provide an update on our revenue projections in August.”

The group known as OPEC+, led by Saudi Arabia, has proposed greatly increasing global oil production, causing oil prices to plummet. View image in full screen
The group known as OPEC+, led by Saudi Arabia, has proposed greatly increasing global oil production over the summer, causing oil prices to plummet to their lowest level in four years. Provided to Global News

Oil prices have plummeted on expectations that the global economy will slow in reaction to Trump’s trade war, and more recently on news the group of oil producing countries known as OPEC+ and led by Saudi Arabia could boost global oil production by about 2.5 million barrels per day by October — greatly increasing supply at a time demand is on the decline.

“The Saudis are a big producer. They have the ability to weather a storm much better than anybody else,” said Masson.

Trending Now

“If they keep on this path, they will end up with a bigger market share for themselves, even though it’s at a lower price, and eventually that will translate into them having a bigger market share when the price goes up again.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: '‘It’s bad’: Alberta energy sector nervous for slumping oil prices'
‘It’s bad’: Alberta energy sector nervous for slumping oil prices

Rory Johnston, an energy market analyst with Toronto-based Commodity Context, said if Saudi Arabia follows through on its threats, prices could plummet even further.

“If we get further confirmation that OPEC is going to proceed with this kind of full 2.5 million barrel a day unwind by October, we’re going lower from here,” said Johnston.

“It’s almost assured. There’s no way that this current oil market at these current prices can absorb that level of supply without further pain.”

While the low oil price will be a challenge for government royalties, Johnston said the Canadian oil industry is in relatively good shape to weather the storm.

“This is not anywhere near kind of a doomsday scenario for the Canadian oil and gas sector,” said Johnston. “But what it likely will mean is that Canadian oil production growth last year was one of the strongest in the world.

Story continues below advertisement

“All else being equal, if these prices persist, I would expect to see that pace of growth begin to slow a little bit.”

Johnston said lower oil prices may also have another unexpected benefit, because if the Americans are paying less for Canadian oil, it could help lower the Americans’ trade deficit with Canada, which has been a huge complaint of the U.S. president.

“If it wasn’t for crude oil, the U.S. has enjoyed a multi-decade trade surplus with Canada,” said Johnston.  “All else being equal, lower oil prices is going to mean a lower trade deficit with Canada.

“We have seen many, many times that Trump loves to just randomly take credit for things after they’ve happened for other reasons. The oil price could decline, the trade deficit of Canada is going to shrink, Trump could just declare victory then and there, right?

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices