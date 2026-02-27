Suspended Peel officers now being investigated by provincial watchdog

Send this page to someone via email

An Ontario agency responsible for probing police misconduct is investigating three suspended Peel Regional Police officers over alleged ties to an ongoing corruption probe.

The Law Enforcement Complaints Agency (LECA), which investigates allegations related to the Community Safety and Policing Act, announced Thursday that it’s in the “public interest” for it to take control of the probe.

Earlier this month, Peel Regional Police administratively suspended three officers after York Regional Police unveiled accusations of corruption within Toronto police as part of its probe dubbed Project South.

The allegations against seven active Toronto police officers and one retired Toronto officer include bribery, obstruction of justice, drug trafficking, theft of personal property, breach of trust and the unauthorized access and distribution of confidential information.

No officers from Peel Regional Police have been charged in connection with Project South, a spokesperson for the force told Global News on Feb. 6.

LECA said Peel Regional Police informed them of the allegations against its officers on Monday.

“Based on all the information to date, Director [Stephen] Leach determined that it is in the public interest for LECA to assume control of the conduct investigation,” the agency said in a news release.

“LECA’s conduct investigation will not interfere with any ongoing criminal investigations or prosecutions, nor does the initiation of a conduct investigation displace the right of members of the public to submit a related complaint.”

LECA added that it’s also investigating the misconduct allegations against the Toronto police officers.

The unveiling of Project South sent shockwaves throughout the region and resulted in the announcement of a review into Ontario’s police services and boards.

Ryan Teschner, the province’s inspector general of policing, told reporters on Feb. 9 that the review will examine officer supervision and span of control, screening and vetting of officers, access to police databases and information systems, evidence and property management, and substance abuse and fitness for duty.

If the review finds any non-compliance with policing legislation, Teschner said he’ll determine whether to issue any legally binding directions.

His directions and the full review will be made public.

Toronto police Chief Myron Demkiw has sought the reviews and is currently seeking suspension without pay for six of the seven officers who were charged.

The nuances of legislation don’t allow him to seek suspension without pay for the seventh officer, he has said.