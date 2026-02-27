Lotto Max jackpot worth $70M up for grabs in Friday draw

See more sharing options

The OLG says Friday night’s Lotto Max jackpot is worth $70 million and is encouraging Ontarians to grab a ticket.

“Lotto Max is ready to bloom,” the OLG said, as spring approaches and the clocks spring forward in just over a week.

“Whether you’re dreaming of a warm escape or staying cozy at home, tonight’s Lotto Max draw could turn this dreary stretch of winter into something unforgettable.”

In addition to the jackpot, the OLG said there are 10 maxmillion prizes — each worth $1 million.

Tickets can be purchased online or at a retailer until 10:30 p.m. ET.

Draws happen every Friday and Tuesday.

Previously, a lucky winner from Ontario won $15 million in the Lotto Max jackpot in January. Another Ontarian won $80 million in December 2025.