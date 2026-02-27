Menu

Canada

Lotto Max jackpot worth $70M up for grabs in Friday draw

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted February 27, 2026 8:13 am
1 min read
The OLG says Friday night’s Lotto Max jackpot is worth $70 million and is encouraging Ontarians to grab a ticket.

“Lotto Max is ready to bloom,” the OLG said, as spring approaches and the clocks spring forward in just over a week.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

“Whether you’re dreaming of a warm escape or staying cozy at home, tonight’s Lotto Max draw could turn this dreary stretch of winter into something unforgettable.”

In addition to the jackpot, the OLG said there are 10 maxmillion prizes — each worth $1 million.

Tickets can be purchased online or at a retailer until 10:30 p.m. ET.

Draws happen every Friday and Tuesday.

Previously, a lucky winner from Ontario won $15 million in the Lotto Max jackpot in January. Another Ontarian won $80 million in December 2025.

