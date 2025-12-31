Menu

Consumer

Winner of $80M Lotto Max jackpot in London, Ont.: OLG

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted December 31, 2025 9:57 am
1 min read
Lottery jackpot View image in full screen
Lotto Max display in Joyceville, Ont., on July 22. Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press
Someone in London, Ont. will soon be a millionaire after OLG says the winning $80 million Lotto Max ticket was sold in the Forest City.

OLG said in a news release that after several weeks without a winner, the $80 million jackpot was finally won on Tuesday.

The agency also noted Maxmillions and Encore prizes were also sold across the province, with OLG’s website showing 19 different Maxmillions winners and one Encore winner of $1 million.

“We are excited about the $80 Million jackpot being won in London and can’t wait for this winner or winners to come forward for a great celebration,” OLG said in a news release.

The winner or winners of the prize will be revealed when they come forward to claim it at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

The winning numbers in Tuesday’s draw were 05, 21, 32, 38, 43, 44, 45 with 49 as the bonus number.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

