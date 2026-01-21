Menu

Canada

$15M Lotto Max jackpot-winning ticket sold in Ontario

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 21, 2026 11:00 am
1 min read
What Canadians should know if they win the lottery
WATCH: What Canadians should know if they win the lottery – Sep 27, 2023
The OLG says the winning ticket for the Lotto Max jackpot worth $15 million was sold in southern Ontario.

The ticket was sold somewhere in Brant County for Tuesday night’s draw.

According to the OLG website, the winning numbers from the draw were: 03, 09, 15, 17, 22, 31, 33 + 50 Bonus.

The OLG said in addition to the jackpot winner, there were other prize winners in Ontario.

A Lotto Max second-prize ticket worth $141,315.10 was sold in Lanark County and two Encore tickets each worth $100,000 were sold in Nepean and on OLG.ca.

Previously, the $55-million Lotto Max jackpot-winning ticket was sold in the United Counties of Prescott and Russel on Jan. 9. And the noteworthy $80-million jackpot ticket was sold on Dec. 30, 2025 in London, Ont.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

