Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Vernon man killed in collision after escaping hospital during mental health crisis

By Victoria Femia Global News
Posted February 26, 2026 8:40 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Questions raised about death of Vernon man'
Questions raised about death of Vernon man
The BC Conservative Party is accusing the NDP government of a health care failure it claims may have cost a young Okanagan man his life. Twenty-two-year-old Ezra Cool died shortly after leaving the Vernon hospital where he was being treated for mental health issues. Victoria Femia reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The mother of 22-year-old Ezra Cool says her son “needed help and he didn’t get it.”

On Feb. 6, Cool checked himself into the hospital in Vernon, B.C., and was involuntarily admitted under B.C.’s Mental Health Act. His mother, Christal Cool, says he was experiencing psychosis with no prior history.

“He thought he was being drugged. He thought his family was being held hostage at knife point. There’s no prior history. This was just out of the blue,” she said.

Six days later, at around 5:30 a.m., Ezra escaped the hospital wearing only socks and hospital clothing while a nurse was on break. About an hour later, his mother was notified. Moments after that, she learned there was a police presence near the hospital.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“I knew it was him. So I drove down here and came to the scene and saw that it was,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

Ezra was struck and killed in a hit-and-run involving a semi on Highway 6.

Vernon RCMP say it’s still under investigation.

Cool says there were no beds available in the psychiatric ward and that her son spent six days in a hallway in the emergency department, with only a brief period in a secure area.

“I didn’t think that he was safe in that hallway, but I also didn’t see him actually being able to get out because he’d have to walk past security,” she said.

Trending Now

She believes the emergency department did not provide the 24/7 supervision required under the Mental Health Act for someone who was involuntarily admitted.

“Even the nurses said he shouldn’t be in the emergency, he should be in the psych unit. He shouldn’t be here,” she said.

B.C.’s Opposition critic for mental health and addictions, Claire Rattée, is questioning whether staffing shortages played a role in the lack of psychiatric space.

“We do know about the mass resignations of psychiatrists in Vernon last year that likely played a significant role in how the system broke down, and clearly he was not being properly monitored,” Rattée said.

In a statement to Global News, Interior Health confirmed it is undertaking a review of Ezra Cool’s case.

Story continues below advertisement

“I would like some closure there,” Cool said. “I want to know how things are going to change, how they’re going to change things to make sure this doesn’t happen again.”

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices