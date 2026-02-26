Menu

Traffic

Heavy snowfall, high wind warnings issued for much of southern Alberta

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted February 26, 2026 4:23 pm
2 min read
Another winter storms is on the way for a large part of southern Alberta with up to 30 cm of snow expected in some areas north of Lake Louise and wind gusts of up to 130 km/hr forecast for the Lethbridge area. View image in full screen
Another winter storms is on the way for a large part of southern Alberta with up to 30 cm of snow expected in some areas north of Lake Louise and wind gusts of up to 130 km/hr forecast for the Lethbridge area. Global News
The forecast high in Calgary on Thursday is 11 C, but the weather is expected to take an abrupt change overnight with temperatures forecast to plunge and up to 30 cm of snow to fall over some parts of southern Alberta on Friday.

While Calgary is only forecast to get about 7 cm of snow before it tapers off late Friday, a yellow snowfall warning has been issued for a large area northwest of the city, stretching from Airdrie to Hinton.

The Icefields Parkway, north of Lake Louise, could get more than 30 cm of snow, accompanied by wind gusts of up to 50 km/h, prompting Environment Canada to warn drivers of challenging and changing driving conditions.

While only flurries, at times heavy, are forecast for the Edmonton area, wind gusts there of up 80 km/h or more are expected to reduce visibility to near zero at times.

Environment Canada says lightning, thunder and small hail could also accompany the most intense snowsqualls.

A winter storm system, moving in from B.C., is forecast to bring heavy snow and strong wind gusts to much of southern Alberta on Friday. View image in full screen
A winter storm system, moving in from B.C., is forecast to bring heavy snow and strong wind gusts to much of southern Alberta on Friday. Global News

In the Lethbridge area, Environment Canada says wind gusts of up to 130 km/h are expected on Thursday, and up to 90 km/h further east, around Medicine Hat.

Area residents are being advised to secure loose objects to prevent them from being blown around and warned that damage to roofs, fences and trees is possible.

RCMP in the Crowsnest Pass reported shortly after 10 a.m. that one semi truck had already been blown into the ditch by high winds along Highway 22.

Temperatures are expected to hover around -8 C across much of southern Alberta on Friday — a bit cooler, -13 C in the Edmonton area.

Heavy snow along the Coquihalla Highway overnight, a preview of the weather system forecast to move into southern Alberta Thursday night, bringing heavy snow and strong wind gusts to the area.
Heavy snow along the Coquihalla Highway overnight, a preview of the weather system forecast to move into southern Alberta Thursday night, bringing heavy snow and strong wind gusts to the area. Courtesy: DriveBC

The stormy weather is moving in from B.C. where large portions of the province were under heavy snowfall warnings, wind warnings or special weather statements on Thursday as a frontal system moves across the province.

Up to 30 cm of snow and wind gusts of up to 80 km/h are forecast for the Coquihalla Highway and up to 25 cm of snow the Rogers Pass area, along Highway 1, making travel challenging and potentially hazardous in quickly changing weather conditions.

The stormy weather should be short-lived, though.  The temperature in southern Alberta is expected to bounce back to around -7 C on Saturday under mostly clear skies. On Monday, the mercury could hit 13 C in Lethbridge, 11 C in Calgary and 3 C in Edmonton under sunny skies.

