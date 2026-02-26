Menu

Canada

Person fatally struck by GO train, delays across Kitchener line

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted February 26, 2026 10:22 am
1 min read
Metrolinx says a person was struck by a GO train east of Guelph, triggering significant delays and cancellations on the Kitchener Line. View image in full screen
Metrolinx says a person was struck by a GO train east of Guelph, triggering significant delays and cancellations on the Kitchener Line. Global News
GO Transit says one person is dead after an incident involving one of its trains, which has also caused significant service disruptions on the Kitchener Line on Thursday morning.

In an update, Metrolinx said the incident occurred at around 6:30 a.m. east of Guelph, where a person was struck by a GO train.

Guelph Police confirmed that it is a confirmed fatality.

The said the investigation is ongoing and further updates will be provided later, they said in a statement.

The collision took place in single-track territory, and GO Transit said this is contributing to both the duration and scale of the disruption.

Passengers travelling on the Kitchener Line between Kitchener and Brampton should expect delays exceeding two hours, along with service cancellations.

GO Transit is advising customers to consider alternate routes, including the Milton Line or Bramalea GO station, where train service continues to operate.

Metrolinx said additional buses have been temporarily deployed to assist passengers travelling to Bramalea GO to connect with rail service and express bus service to Union Station.

For more information and updates, travellers are advised to check the GO Transit website.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

