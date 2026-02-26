Person fatally struck by GO train, delays across Kitchener line

Send this page to someone via email

GO Transit says one person is dead after an incident involving one of its trains, which has also caused significant service disruptions on the Kitchener Line on Thursday morning.

In an update, Metrolinx said the incident occurred at around 6:30 a.m. east of Guelph, where a person was struck by a GO train.

Guelph Police confirmed that it is a confirmed fatality.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The said the investigation is ongoing and further updates will be provided later, they said in a statement.

The collision took place in single-track territory, and GO Transit said this is contributing to both the duration and scale of the disruption.

Passengers travelling on the Kitchener Line between Kitchener and Brampton should expect delays exceeding two hours, along with service cancellations.

Story continues below advertisement

GO Transit is advising customers to consider alternate routes, including the Milton Line or Bramalea GO station, where train service continues to operate.

Metrolinx said additional buses have been temporarily deployed to assist passengers travelling to Bramalea GO to connect with rail service and express bus service to Union Station.

For more information and updates, travellers are advised to check the GO Transit website.