2 charged, 1 sought in shooting death of 15-year-old Toronto boy

Toronto police say they have arrested two people in connection with the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy but one man is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for second-degree murder.

Police said Jahkai Jack was shot and killed on June 7, 2025 in the Jane Street and Emmett Avenue area.

“He was simply a young person meeting friends on a summer night,” Det. Sgt. Phillip Campbell told reporters. “His murder was completely unprovoked.”

Campbell said that according to their investigation, there was a group of people hanging around the area “possibly filming a rap video” when Jahkai and his friends went to the area. There was an altercation and Jahkai was shot.

He was rushed to the hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

“His family continues to live with the unimaginable loss of a child whose life was just beginning,” Campbell said. “He was not involved in gangs. He was not engaged in criminal activity.”

Officers have arrested two men: 19-year-old Jayden Samuel-James from Toronto and 21-year-old Rajveer Gill from Toronto, who was arrested in British Columbia and is being brought back to the city. Both have been charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder.

“I said that anyone who helped the person responsible, whether by assisting them in escaping, hiding them, or destroying evidence, could face charges for accessory after the fact of murder,” Campbell said.

“These two arrests demonstrate that we meant what we said. If you involve yourself after a homicide, if you choose to help someone avoid accountability, you are committing a serious criminal offence.”

Meanwhile, detectives are still looking for 20-year-old Abdul Yeberebaba, who is wanted for second-degree murder.

“This work is not over,” Campbell said. “Turn yourself in.”