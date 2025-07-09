Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

‘Had his whole life ahead of him’: Police make appeal in case of Toronto teen shot, killed

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted July 9, 2025 12:01 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Teen dead following shooting, suspect flees'
Teen dead following shooting, suspect flees
WATCH: Toronto police are investigating a shooting that took place in the Jane Street and Emmett Avenue area, leaving a teen boy dead – Jun 8, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Toronto police say they are still searching for the person responsible for fatally shooting a 15-year-old boy last month, and are appealing to the public for more information.

Det. Sgt. Phillip Campbell said Jahkai Jack arrived in the area of Jane Street and Emmett Avenue, just north of Eglinton Avenue West, with some friends on June 7 at around 10:30 p.m.

Campbell said Jahkai and his friends “connected with another group of individuals” when one of them started a “verbal exchange” with Jahkai.

He told reporters in an update on Wednesday near the scene of the shooting that “without provocation, that same individual pulled out a firearm and shot Jahkai.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The 15-year-old boy was rushed to hospital, where he later died.

“We need those people that were here in the area to help us find out what happened,” Campbell said.

Story continues below advertisement

During the press conference, Campbell also reminded the public about a charge of accessory after the fact to murder.

“Essentially what this means is if we have information that you’ve assisted, had knowledge or destroyed any kind of evidence to help this person escape or evade justice, you could be charged with that offence,” he said.

Trending Now

The suspect is described as a male and wearing dark clothing. Campbell said there were about 10 people there the night of the shooting, possibly more.

No weapon has been recovered.

“He was just 15 years old and he had his whole life ahead of him,” Campbell said. “He was not involved in any gangs or any kind of criminality. This was a completely unprovoked act of violence against a 15-year-old boy.”

Campbell said the family is devastated by the loss of Jahkai.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 12 Division at 416-808-1200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices