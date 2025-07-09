‘Had his whole life ahead of him’: Police make appeal in case of Toronto teen shot, killed

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say they are still searching for the person responsible for fatally shooting a 15-year-old boy last month, and are appealing to the public for more information.

Det. Sgt. Phillip Campbell said Jahkai Jack arrived in the area of Jane Street and Emmett Avenue, just north of Eglinton Avenue West, with some friends on June 7 at around 10:30 p.m.

Campbell said Jahkai and his friends “connected with another group of individuals” when one of them started a “verbal exchange” with Jahkai.

He told reporters in an update on Wednesday near the scene of the shooting that “without provocation, that same individual pulled out a firearm and shot Jahkai.“

The 15-year-old boy was rushed to hospital, where he later died.

“We need those people that were here in the area to help us find out what happened,” Campbell said.

During the press conference, Campbell also reminded the public about a charge of accessory after the fact to murder.

“Essentially what this means is if we have information that you’ve assisted, had knowledge or destroyed any kind of evidence to help this person escape or evade justice, you could be charged with that offence,” he said.

The suspect is described as a male and wearing dark clothing. Campbell said there were about 10 people there the night of the shooting, possibly more.

No weapon has been recovered.

“He was just 15 years old and he had his whole life ahead of him,” Campbell said. “He was not involved in any gangs or any kind of criminality. This was a completely unprovoked act of violence against a 15-year-old boy.”

Campbell said the family is devastated by the loss of Jahkai.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 12 Division at 416-808-1200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.