Judge denies family’s request for review in stabbing death of teen on Edmonton LRT platform

A judge has dismissed a request for a judicial review of an Edmonton police decision not to charge a man with killing a 13-year-old boy at a transit station.
On Wednesday, Justice Wayne Renke also rejected a review of Crown prosecutors in the case of Eric Omeasoo.
The teenager died a year ago after he was stabbed on the platform of the MacEwan LRT station beside Rogers Place in downtown Edmonton.
On Feb. 5, 2025, just before midnight, police responded to reports of an assault involving several people fighting at the above-ground MacEwan LRT station platform near 105 Avenue and 104 Street.
The 13-year-old boy was found dead when emergency crews arrived.
Police have said that while his death was ruled a homicide, charges wouldn’t be laid as there was evidence he was killed in self-defence.
At the, investigators determined Omeasoo was part of a group of four youths and one 18-year-old man who allegedly assaulted a 34-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman. Omeasoo was stabbed during the ensuing brawl.
Police determined the two adults were homeless and sheltering from the cold at the LRT station.
Omeasoo’s family disputed what happened and demanded police share evidence with them.
Late last year, the family was in court to provide evidence they collected to support their allegation of abuse of process in the case.
— With files from Karen Bartko, Global News
