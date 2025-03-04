No charges to be laid in homicide of teenage boy at MacEwan LRT station

Send this page to someone via email

While the death of a teenage boy killed during a fight on a downtown Edmonton LRT platform was declared a homicide, police now say no charges related to this death will be laid due to how it happened.

On Feb. 5, just before midnight, police responded to reports of an assault involving several people fighting at the above-ground MacEwan LRT station platform near 105 Avenue and 104 Street, beside Rogers Place.

The 13-year-old boy was found dead when emergency crews arrived.

The Edmonton Police Service investigates a death on the MacEwan LRT station platform beside Rogers Place on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025.

Investigators determined he was part of a group of four youths and one 18-year-old man they allege assaulted a 34-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman at the LRT station. Police now say those two adults were homeless and sheltering from the cold at the LRT station.

The 13-year-old was stabbed during the ensuing brawl. An autopsy determined he died from that stab wound and the manner of death is homicide.

Police now say homicide investigators consulted with the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service regarding the possibility of laying charges, and have determined that there is no likelihood of conviction due to evidence that the stabbing was committed in self-defence.

“As such, no charges will be laid in relation to the youth’s death,” the Edmonton Police Service said on Tuesday.

Police say the other three youths — a 15-year-old girl, a 14-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy — and an 18-year-old man were charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and possession of an offensive weapon dangerous to the public in relation to the attack on the two vulnerable people.

The case is now concluded, police said.