Boy fatally stabbed at MacEwan LRT station was in group that attacked 2 others: EPS

The Edmonton Police Service said a teenager who died at a downtown LRT station was reportedly part of a group of teens that attacked a two other people on the platform.

The incident happened Wednesday just before midnight. Police responded to reports of an assault at the above-ground MacEwan LRT station platform near 105 Avenue and 104 Street, beside Rogers Place.

A 13-year-old boy was found dead.

On Friday, police said he was part of a group of four youths and one 18-year-old man who allegedly assaulted a 34-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman at the LRT station.

The group of youths and the pair were not known to each other, police said.

An autopsy has determined the 13-year-old’s cause of death was a stab wound, and the manner of death is a homicide, however no murder or manslaughter charges had been laid as of Friday afternoon.

Police say three youths — a 15-year-old girl, a 14-year-old girl, and a 14-year-old boy — and an 18-year-old man have been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and possession of an offensive weapon dangerous to the public.

On Thursday, police said they had arrested three youths and two adults on scene, however as of Friday the second adult has not been charged.

Homicide detectives continue to investigate.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.