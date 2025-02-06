Menu

Crime

5 people arrested as police investigate death at central Edmonton LRT station

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted February 6, 2025 5:41 pm
1 min read
The Edmonton Police Service investigating a death on the MacEwan LRT station platform beside Rogers Place on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. View image in full screen
The Edmonton Police Service investigating a death on the MacEwan LRT station platform beside Rogers Place on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. Global News
Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation looking into the death of a person whose body was found at a central Edmonton LRT station on Wednesday night.

In a news release, police said officers were called to an assault at MacEwan Station, in the area of 105 Avenue and 104 Street, at 11:41 p.m. Police were told “multiple people” had been seen fighting at the transit station.

When officers arrived, they found a body. Police said the person who died is male but when asked if the male was a child, teen or adult, police said they could not provide that information.

Three youths and two adults were arrested at the scene though police did not say if any charges have been laid. Police said the death has been deemed suspicious.

“At this time, police believe that all suspects have been arrested,” police said.

The Edmonton Police Service investigating a death on the MacEwan LRT station platform beside Rogers Place on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. View image in full screen
The Edmonton Police Service are investigating a death on the MacEwan LRT station platform beside Rogers Place on Feb. 6, 2025. Global News

Anyone with any information about the deadly incident can call police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at p3tips.com/250.

