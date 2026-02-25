Threats against 11 Winnipeg schools a ‘hoax,’ police call it ‘deeply concerning’

Winnipeg Police are raising the alarm about a “deeply concerning trend” after responding to nearly a dozen calls for service regarding threats targeting schools throughout the city, all of which they say have turned out not to be credible.

The service said in a release on Wednesday that between Feb. 3 and Feb. 19, they received a total of 11 separate calls for service.

According to police, of the calls made, four arrests have been made, including three youths, with the investigations ongoing for five other schools. The police service said the calls for two other schools were investigated and no charges were laid.

“I am here to address a deeply concerning trend that’s been affecting our schools and our community over the last several weeks,” said Staff Sgt. Shaun Venn with the service’s community relations division.

“While our investigations to date determined none of these specific threats were credible, the impact that they’ve had on our city, on our students, on our teachers, on our families, is very real and the consequences for those responsible, even more so.”

Venn went on to say that when a threat is made against a school, whether by phone or online, each is treated as credible and not a “prank” until proven otherwise.

He also confirmed that they’ve determined “so far” the five cases where investigations are still ongoing were also not credible.

Depending on the nature and scope of the threat, Venn said the response can mean deploying “mass amounts” of resources. It can include multiple patrol units, canine officers, drones and police helicopters, though he added the response depends on the information and nature of the threat.

“If we’re responding to pranks, that means critical emergency resources are being diverted away from life-saving emergencies in other parts of the city,” Venn said. “Every single one of these hoax calls, these pranks, puts our entire city at risk.”

A 30-year-old woman from Toronto was arrested in relation to a threat incident involving a school in the 1-99 block of Hastings Boulevard. Police say she now faces two counts of uttering threats – causing death or bodily harm and has been released on an undertaking.

Venn did not provide further information on why a Toronto woman was allegedly involved in the incident.

A 13-year-old youth was arrested in relation to a threat made at a school in the 400-block of Flora Avenue. They also face a charge of uttering threats – causing death or bodily harm, and have been released on an undertaking.

Following an investigation of a threat at a school in the 400-block of Scotia Street, a 16-year-old was arrested and charged with three counts of uttering threats – causing death or bodily harm. They were also released on an undertaking.

In a fourth incident, a threat made involving a school in the 400 block of Church Avenue led to a 10-year-old youth being referred to the Turnabout program.

While no one at the schools was in danger, Venn urged anyone considering making such a threat, even if it’s a prank, to think twice before doing so because of the consequences.

“To those who think this is a joke, or that think this is an easy way to get out of school or have class cancelled, it’s not a joke, it’s not funny,” he said. “These are very serious criminal offences … and I don’t think the police need to explain the implications or consequences of a criminal record that can follow you around for the rest of your life.”