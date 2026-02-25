Menu

Canada

Mental health funding tied to 2020 mass shooting part of Nova Scotia budget cuts

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 25, 2026 2:51 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'N.S. shooting inquiry: Mental health a focus in police reform discussion'
N.S. shooting inquiry: Mental health a focus in police reform discussion
N.S. shooting inquiry: Mental health a focus in police reform discussion – Sep 7, 2022
The Nova Scotia government is cutting funds from mental health programs tied to the 2020 mass shooting in the province.

The cuts are part of a $130-million reduction in government grants to non-profits and community groups in the provincial budget tabled Monday with a $1.2-billion deficit.

The Office of Addictions and Mental Health is cutting a total of $110,000 from two programs, including one related to trauma-informed care.

Both programs came out of recommendations from the public inquiry that investigated the 2020 shootings in which a gunman dressed as a Mountie killed 22 people over two days.

Serena Lewis was the province’s grief and bereavement co-ordinator in the region where the shooting occurred.

She says it can take years for people to come forward to seek trauma-informed care and there shouldn’t be a timeline on funding.

The government did not immediately provide comment.

Click to play video: 'Premier defends N.S. budget as critics continue to speak out'
Premier defends N.S. budget as critics continue to speak out
© 2026 The Canadian Press

