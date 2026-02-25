Mental health funding tied to 2020 mass shooting part of Nova Scotia budget cuts

The Nova Scotia government is cutting funds from mental health programs tied to the 2020 mass shooting in the province.
The cuts are part of a $130-million reduction in government grants to non-profits and community groups in the provincial budget tabled Monday with a $1.2-billion deficit.
The Office of Addictions and Mental Health is cutting a total of $110,000 from two programs, including one related to trauma-informed care.
Both programs came out of recommendations from the public inquiry that investigated the 2020 shootings in which a gunman dressed as a Mountie killed 22 people over two days.
Serena Lewis was the province’s grief and bereavement co-ordinator in the region where the shooting occurred.
She says it can take years for people to come forward to seek trauma-informed care and there shouldn’t be a timeline on funding.
The government did not immediately provide comment.
