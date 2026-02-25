Jets’ Connor skips White House, Hellebuyck to receive Presidential Medal of Freedom

Send this page to someone via email

Two Winnipeg Jets stars were at the opposite sides of the border Tuesday ahead of the team’s first game back from the Olympic break.

Kyle Connor returned to the Jets instead of joining his U.S. men’s hockey teammates at the White House, while goaltender Connor Hellebuyck stayed stateside and attended U.S. President Donald Trump’s state of the union address that night.

Trump announced that Hellebuyck, who stopped 41 shots in the 2-1 gold-medal victory against Canada Sunday, will receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honour.

Hellebuyck, whose 41 saves included a crucial desperation paddle stop on defenceman Devon Toews, tapped his heart as those in the chamber applauded.

“Watching him have the game of his life was incredible,” said Connor, who only played two games during the Winter Olympics.

“He was fantastic, and being a part of it was an experience I’ll never forget.”

The 29-year-old forward told reporters after practice that he “just wanted to get back,” given that the team plays in Vancouver against the Canucks Wednesday night.

Head coach Scott Arniel told reporters Monday that Connor was expected to be with his U.S. teammates Tuesday.

“It’s a big second half, so I wanted to make sure I was ready,” Connor said.

“It’s a quick turnaround. Obviously, I haven’t been playing, so I wanted to get a practice under me and be ready for that game.”

The U.S. men’s team chartered into Miami on a flight from Italy on Monday and dined together in Miami Beach before visiting a nightclub where hundreds of fans clamoured to get inside.

They then made their way to Washington Tuesday. Videos and photos shared on social media by Trump administration aides showed the hockey players posing for a photograph in front of the South Portico. They walked along the West Wing colonnade where Trump has posted portraits of every U.S. president just steps away from the Oval Office, where they were welcomed by Trump.

As they approached the Oval Office, some of the players popped into the press office’s open door to flash their medals. It was the Americans’ first gold medal in men’s hockey since the “Miracle on Ice” in Lake Placid, N.Y., in 1980.

With the Olympics in the rearview mirror, the Jets must now pivot back to the reality of the NHL’s stretch run.

Winnipeg is currently 11 points out of the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference. The Jets have 26 games remaining on their regular-season schedule, which will be played over a stretch of just 51 days.

Backup goalie Eric Comrie is expected to start Wednesday’s road game against the Canucks, with Hellebuyck slated to return to the crease on Friday when the Jets visit the Anaheim Ducks.

The Jets will also be without defenceman Josh Morrissey Wednesday as he returns from Italy to be evaluated by team doctors after suffering an undisclosed injury in Canada’s opening game.

When Hellebuyck does return, the Jets are hoping his Olympic high will provide a much-needed spark for a team trying to string together wins.

“The confidence that he has in himself doesn’t waver,” captain Adam Lowry said Monday.

“To know his game is at an elite level at the world stage, I’d expect he can carry that over coming back to us.”

— with files from The Canadian Press and The Associated Press