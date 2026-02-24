Residential parking ban begins Thursday in Winnipeg

The recent snowfall in Winnipeg is leading to another residential parking ban later this week.
Starting Thursday at 7 a.m., plows will be clearing residential streets until Sunday at 7 p.m.
The first group of zones to be plowed Thursday from 7 a.m-7 p.m. include D, G, H, P, and S.
To find your zone, download the Know Your Zone app, or contact 311. Vehicles who violate the ban may receive a $200 ticket and be towed to a nearby street.
The city says around 300 pieces of equipment will be used.
