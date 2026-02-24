Menu

Crime

Defence to continue cross-examining complainant in Stronach’s sexual assault trial

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 24, 2026 6:31 am
1 min read
The fifth complainant to testify in Frank Stronach’s sexual assault trial is set to face more questions today from the businessman’s lawyer.

Leora Shemesh began cross-examining the complainant Monday afternoon, focusing on discrepancies in dates and details the woman gave in her statements to police and what she said in court.

Stronach, who is 93, has pleaded not guilty to 12 charges related to alleged incidents spanning the 1970s to the 1990s. All seven complainants are expected to testify.

On Monday, the woman broke into tears as she told the court that Stronach raped her inside his hotel suite in the fall of 1990.

The woman said she kept saying no and asking him to stop but that he only grew more aggressive and forceful.

She said it hurt and left her bleeding because she had recently given birth, adding she had bruises inside her knees from trying to keep Stronach from prying them apart.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

