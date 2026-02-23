Menu

Crime

Trial delayed for man accused in B.C. anti-SOGI tractor chase

By Kristen Robinson & Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 23, 2026 10:52 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Trial delayed in case of anti-SOGI slow-speed police chase'
Trial delayed in case of anti-SOGI slow-speed police chase
The man accused in a bizarre slow-speed police chase down Highway 1 in Surrey has had his court proceedings delayed. As Kristen Robinson reports, that's raising concerns about the amount of time it's taking to get the case to trial.
The trial of a man accused in a bizarre, slow-speed police chase down Highway 1 in Surrey has been delayed.

Mailkiat Shoker was allegedly behind the wheel of a tractor, taking part in an anti-SOGI road rally in November 2023, when the tractor flipped while being chased by police.

Shoker was charged with dangerous driving, flight from police, and assaulting a peace officer with a weapon.

His trial was set to start on Monday, but has been delayed because his defence counsel is stick with bronchitis.

“Well, I wanted to get it over with, but you can only do what you can do right,” Shoker told Global News outside the courthouse on Monday.

He admits he was participating in a Stop SOGI 123 road rally on the day of the alleged offences.

SOGI 123 is a resource package designed to help teachers and school administrators reduce discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity in their curriculum.

“I was part of the peaceful convoy for SOGI 123,” Shoker said, adding that he intends to plead not guilty.

B.C.’s police watchdog was cleared of any wrongdoing in relation to the crash.

Click to play video: 'Charges laid against B.C. farmer in relation to bizarre tractor crash'
Charges laid against B.C. farmer in relation to bizarre tractor crash
Crown noted that the case is approaching the limit set for trial delays by the Supreme Court of Canada, but one former Crown prosecutor says dangerous driving cases are complex.

“So if we take the time from December 2024 to February 2026, we’re at 15 months, so we’re still under that 18-month Jordan deadline; there’s three months left to clear,” Rob Dhanu, K.C. said.

With Surrey now the busiest courthouse in B.C., Dhanu says counsel will be looking at least into summer, possibly fall or even early 2027, for a new trial date.

