Caught on video: Tractor flips during police chase in Surrey

It was a bewildering sight for drivers in Surrey, B.C., Saturday as several police cars were seen chasing a speeding tractor on 176 Street.

A video obtained by Global News shows the tractor barreling down 176 Street over Highway 1, tailed by three police cars. The tractor then swerves onto the onramp, heading towards Vancouver, where it collides with a BC Highway Patrol officer car and rolls.

On the back of the tractor, a flag can be seen with the words “STOP SOGI,” which was confirmed by the witness who took the video.

Surrey RCMP said the incident began around 12:35 p.m. when BC Highway Patrol was responding to a call for service.

They said officers encountered a person who was possibly involved in a protest driving a tractor on Highway 1.

The officers attempting to stop the tractor resulted in a collision that caused the tractor to flip.

“One person has been taken into police custody and transported to local area hospital,” said Staff Sgt. Duane Honeyman with Surrey RCMP.

“Members are on scene in the northbound lanes of 176 Street where it crosses Highway 1, and I expect they will be for some time with traffic being disrupted while the situation is dealt with.”

Surrey RCMP said the driver of the tractor did not suffering any life-threatening injuries, late Saturday afternoon.

A community member contacted Global News regarding a “STOP SOGI 123” protest that was planned for Saturday. A poster made for the “Road Rally” showed protesters planned to drive from Chilliwack, leaving at 10 a.m., and arrive in Vancouver at the PNE parking lot at 1 p.m. Stops along the way were planned for Surrey and Abbotsford.

It is unclear if the tractor was involved in the protest.