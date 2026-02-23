Menu

Crime

Man charged after adult, child assaulted in Winnipeg: police

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted February 23, 2026 10:24 am
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is seen on Sept. 2, 2021, at the Public Information Office in Winnipeg. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is seen on Sept. 2, 2021, at the Public Information Office in Winnipeg. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski
Winnipeg police say a man has been arrested in connection with assaults on a child and an adult last week in the Unicity neighbourhood.

According to police, on Feb. 21, the 27-year-old suspect was a passenger on a parked transit bus at 11:45 a.m. in the 3600 block of Portage Avenue. Police allege he approached and physically assaulted a 66-year-old man on the bus unprovoked. The man did not suffer any injuries, and the transit operator ordered the suspect off the bus.

A short time later, police said the suspect entered a retail store on the same block, selected a baseball bat and assaulted a school-aged child in the upper body, knocking him to the ground. The suspect then continued to assault the child while he was on the ground until police say the child’s father intervened and fought the suspect off until he fled the store. Store staff contacted police.

The child was transported to hospital and treated for his injuries. He is in stable condition.

At about 12:09 p.m., police say the suspect then made his way to a collision repair centre in the 3500 block of Portage Avenue and stole a customer’s vehicle keys.

Staff at the centre contacted police, who responded and quickly arrested the suspect at 12:30 p.m. without further incident.

The 27-year-old has since been charged with assault, aggravated assault and theft of under $5,000. He was detained in custody.

The suspect and the victims were all unknown to one another, Winnipeg police said.

