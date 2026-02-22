Newfoundland slammed by snow as Maritimes set to face winter storm

Send this page to someone via email

Atlantic Canada is bracing for a wintry blast with many areas under winter storm watches and special weather statements.

According to Environment Canada, residents of Nova Scotia could see 15 to 25 centimetres of snow by Tuesday morning as an intense low pressure system passes south of the province’s southwestern region on Monday night. The system will move on to the eastern coast Tuesday morning.

The system is expected to bring heavy snow and strong winds to eastern Nova Scotia, before it changes to rain late Monday or early Tuesday. Yellow winter storm watches are in place for the province’s southern region and special weather statements have been issued for Halifax to Cape Breton.

Environment Canada also warns that blowing snow is possible on Monday night in parts inland.

Special weather alerts are also in place for most of New Brunswick, with heavy snow of 15 cm to 25 cm expected between Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning.

Southern and eastern New Brunswick will also see northeasterly wind gusts of 60 to 80 km/h, with winds on the Fundy coast possibly exceeding 90 km/h.

Environment Canada says snowfall warnings may be required for multiple regions of the province, but adds the worst conditions are expected in southeastern New Brunswick and along the Fundy coast.

Prince Edward Island is also forecast to see between 15 and 25 cm of snow between Monday evening and noon on Tuesday. Special weather statements are in effect.

Meanwhile, northeastern Newfoundland is already seeing heavy snow. The region is expected to receive between five and 15 cm into Sunday evening, with the St. John’s area expected to see accumulations of two to four centimetres per hour.

Environment Canada says the snow should taper to scattered flurries later on Sunday. Temperatures are also set to rise just above zero degrees, with snow either mixing with or changing to rain along parts of the coast.