Feds certify Gulfstream G500 and G600 jets

OTTAWA – Transport Canada has certified General Dynamics’ Gulfstream G500 and G600 business jets, following threats from U.S. President Donald Trump.

A spokesperson for the office of the transport minister says the government is still discussing the certification of other aircraft with the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration.

The government has yet to certify the Gulfstream G700 or G800 models.

A government document says the G500 and G600 were certified on Feb. 15.

Trump threatened last month to decertify Canadian-built planes unless the government greenlit Gulfstream business jets.

The G700 and G800 have been flagged because of possible de-icing concerns.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2026.