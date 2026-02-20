Porter flight from Edmonton loses traction, slides off taxiway at Hamilton airport

Send this page to someone via email

A Porter Airlines flight arriving in Hamilton from Edmonton Wednesday lost traction and slid off the taxiway, officials say.

Flight PD478 landed safely at John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport but lost traction due to weather conditions while taxiing to the terminal, a spokesperson for the airport told Global News Friday.

“There were 78 passengers and crew onboard, with no reported injuries,” they said.

A spokesperson for Porter added the plane’s nose wheel had slightly left the paved surface.

The incident caused delays at the airport.

“Out of precaution, the airport elected to close the runways for a brief period, resulting in two flights being diverted to Toronto Pearson International Airport (Porter 764 inbound from Cancun and Porter flight 484 inbound from Calgary),” the airport spokesperson said.

“Normal operations resumed shortly thereafter. The aircraft will undergo typical inspections before returning to service.”

This is the second Porter flight to slide off a taxiway this month.

On Feb. 12, a Porter flight from Toronto arrived at Halifax Stanfield International Airport and “became disabled at the end of Runway 14/32 following landing,” the airport told Global News in a statement.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada said in a statement the aircraft landed without incident at 8:21 p.m., but as it was “exiting the runway onto the taxiway, the aircraft slid laterally and got stuck in the snow.”

Emergency crews responded to the plane for an assessment and determined that the aircraft could not make its way to the terminal on its own, airport officials said.

Porter said the plane — carrying 59 passengers and five crew members on board — had become disabled in snow off the taxiway after landing. A winter storm calling for as much as 20 centimetres of snow had moved through the region.

There were no reports of injuries, the airline said.

— With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues