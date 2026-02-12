Menu

Canada

Flight from Toronto becomes ‘disabled’ after landing at Halifax airport, passengers forced off

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted February 12, 2026 9:56 am
1 min read
Image of the Porter Airlines plane that became "disabled" after landing at Halifax Stanfield International Airport from Toronto on Feb. 11, 2026. View image in full screen
Image of the Porter Airlines plane that became "disabled" after landing at Halifax Stanfield International Airport from Toronto on Feb. 11, 2026. Credit: Samuel Gaboury
A Porter Airlines flight from Toronto that landed at the Halifax airport became “disabled” at the end of a runway on Wednesday night.

Porter Airlines Flight 209 arrived at Halifax Stanfield International Airport and “became disabled at the end of Runway 14/32 following landing,” the airport told Global News in a statement.

Emergency crews responded to the plane for an assessment and determined that the aircraft could not make its way to the terminal on its own, officials said.

Image of emergency crews attending the Porter Airlines plane that became “disabled” after landing at Halifax Stanfield International Airport from Toronto on Feb. 11, 2026. View image in full screen
Image of emergency crews attending the Porter Airlines plane that became “disabled” after landing at Halifax Stanfield International Airport from Toronto on Feb. 11, 2026. Credit: Samuel Gaboury
Image of emergency crews attending the Porter Airlines plane that became “disabled” after landing at Halifax Stanfield International Airport from Toronto on Feb. 11, 2026. View image in full screen
Image of emergency crews attending the Porter Airlines plane that became “disabled” after landing at Halifax Stanfield International Airport from Toronto on Feb. 11, 2026. Credit: Samuel Gaboury
Videos submitted to Global News show crews attending the airplane and passengers being de-planed onto a snowy runway.

The airport posted on its Facebook page at 11 p.m. that all passengers on board the plane were safely transported to the terminal building. The runway remains closed.

“To our knowledge, there we no diversions because of the brief closure of both runways last night, following the landing of Porter flight 209,” the airport said in its statement.

The airport noted on Thursday morning that Runway 14/32 remains closed pending the aircraft’s removal by Porter Airlines. However, Runway 05/23 is open for scheduled flight operations.

A winter storm moved through the region on Wednesday where as much as 20 centimetres of snow was expected to fall.

“Due to yesterday’s winter storm and weather elsewhere, there are some ongoing delays and cancellations throughout the system,” the airport said on Facebook.

