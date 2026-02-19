SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Pressure mounts on Quebec justice minister to backtrack on enshrining abortion rights

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 19, 2026 2:32 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Quebec launches plan to bolster abortion access'
Quebec launches plan to bolster abortion access
WATCH: Quebec launches plan to bolster abortion access – Nov 18, 2024
Share

Pressure is mounting on Quebec’s justice minister to abandon plans to enshrine abortion rights in the province’s proposed constitution.

Consultations on the constitution bill ended this week, with opposition parties noting that the section on abortion was roundly criticized.

Legal experts and women’s rights groups have warned the government against legislating on abortion, saying doing so could potentially open the door to legal challenges from anti-abortion groups.

They contend that abortion is already decriminalized in Canada and adequately protected by the Charter and case law, and argue the government should instead focus on improving abortion access.

The Coalition Avenir Québec has introduced a bill that would create a Quebec constitution, designed to enshrine what the government considers common values such as secularism and equality between men and women.

Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette said during question period today he has heard the concerns about the section on abortion, but he did not indicate whether he would remove the article.

Several CAQ members suggested today that an announcement would be coming soon from Jolin-Barrette on the issue.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

