Calls for more information on mental health, gun history of Tumbler Ridge shooter

There are calls to release more information on the mental health and gun issues raised by the Tumbler Ridge mass shooting.

In the days after the tragedy, RCMP said Jesse VanRootselaar had been the subject of several police visits for mental health reasons and had been taken into custody at times for assessment.

Police also said guns had been previously seized from the home, but were returned when the lawful owner asked for them back.

Global News has learned about the existence of documents, sealed by the courts, that could explain why the guns were seized and subsequently returned.

Remembering Tumbler Ridge shooting victims

“There is in every respect, not just as it relates to these files, a huge compelling public interest for transparency, for accountability, for the release of everything and the answers to all questions,” retired RCMP Supt. Russ Grabb told Global News.

B.C.’s Attorney General, Niki Sharma, said the police are investigating.

“They have investigative tools to get to the bottom of questions I know the public has,” she said.

“I’m going to be watching that investigation along with the premier, and we will make sure that if there are still unanswered questions that we will get to the bottom of that.”

Last week, B.C. Premier David Eby said the provincial government will use any processes available to answer questions surrounding the guns used in the shootings.

– With files from Global News’ Rumina Daya