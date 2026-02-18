Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Crosby exits game with apparent leg injury

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted February 18, 2026 12:12 pm
1 min read
Czechia goalkeeper Lukas Dostal (1) blocks a shot as Czechia's Radim Simek (51) and Canada's Sidney Crosby (87) look for the rebound during the first period of a men's ice hockey quarterfinal game at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). View image in full screen
Czechia goalkeeper Lukas Dostal (1) blocks a shot as Czechia's Radim Simek (51) and Canada's Sidney Crosby (87) look for the rebound during the first period of a men's ice hockey quarterfinal game at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). MH
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

MILAN – Sidney Crosby will not return after exiting Canada’s quarterfinal matchup against Czechia with an apparent right leg injury at the Milan Cortina Olympic Games.

Crosby left for the dressing room around six minutes into the second period after his leg appeared to buckle as he braced for a neutral-zone hit from Czech defenceman Radko Gudas with Canada trailing 2-1 on Wednesday.

Canada’s captain remained on the ice for another few seconds before Gudas and Martin Necas simultaneously hit him along the boards in the offensive zone at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena.

Related Videos
Click to play video: '‘Everybody had a shot’: Canadian women’s speedskating team humble in gold medal win'
‘Everybody had a shot’: Canadian women’s speedskating team humble in gold medal win
Story continues below advertisement

Crosby took one stride and returned in noticeable discomfort to the bench, where he received medical attention, as the crowd gasped. He then limped down the tunnel with trainers.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Earlier in the period, Czechia forward Ondrej Palat hit Crosby, who did not have the puck, at centre ice as Canada’s most experienced player slid into the boards. The officials did not call a penalty on the play.

Trending Now

Canada forward Nathan MacKinnon scored a power-play goal later in the second period to tie the game 2-2.

Crosby is competing in his third Olympics. He scored the iconic golden goal in Canada’s overtime win over the United States at the 2010 Vancouver Games and captained the country to gold at the 2014 Olympics in Sochi, where Canada went undefeated.

The 38-year-old from Cole Harbour, N.S., had two goals and four assists in three preliminary games in Milan. He registered one goal and two assists in Canada’s 10-2 win over France on Sunday to reach a Canadian-record 16 career Olympic points.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2026.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices