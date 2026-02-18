Crosby exits game with apparent leg injury

Send this page to someone via email

MILAN – Sidney Crosby will not return after exiting Canada’s quarterfinal matchup against Czechia with an apparent right leg injury at the Milan Cortina Olympic Games.

Crosby left for the dressing room around six minutes into the second period after his leg appeared to buckle as he braced for a neutral-zone hit from Czech defenceman Radko Gudas with Canada trailing 2-1 on Wednesday.

Canada’s captain remained on the ice for another few seconds before Gudas and Martin Necas simultaneously hit him along the boards in the offensive zone at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena.

Story continues below advertisement

Crosby took one stride and returned in noticeable discomfort to the bench, where he received medical attention, as the crowd gasped. He then limped down the tunnel with trainers.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Earlier in the period, Czechia forward Ondrej Palat hit Crosby, who did not have the puck, at centre ice as Canada’s most experienced player slid into the boards. The officials did not call a penalty on the play.

Canada forward Nathan MacKinnon scored a power-play goal later in the second period to tie the game 2-2.

Crosby is competing in his third Olympics. He scored the iconic golden goal in Canada’s overtime win over the United States at the 2010 Vancouver Games and captained the country to gold at the 2014 Olympics in Sochi, where Canada went undefeated.

The 38-year-old from Cole Harbour, N.S., had two goals and four assists in three preliminary games in Milan. He registered one goal and two assists in Canada’s 10-2 win over France on Sunday to reach a Canadian-record 16 career Olympic points.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2026.