Fire

1 dead after fire erupts in Toronto highrise apartment unit

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted February 17, 2026 5:20 pm
1 min read
Toronto police and fire crews sit outside a highrise apartment building after a fire left one person dead. View image in full screen
Toronto police and fire crews sit outside a highrise apartment building after a fire left one person dead. Global News
One person has died after a fire at a Toronto apartment building.

According to Toronto Fire, crews responded to a fire on the 12th floor of a building at Firgrove Crescent and Needle Firway at about 12:13 p.m.

The fire was eventually contained and a person was pulled from the unit by firefighters but was later pronounced deceased on scene.

“Crews made an aggressive attack on the fire and a very quick, subsequent rescue,” said Robert Hewson, division commander with Toronto Fire. “Unfortunately, the occupant of the building succumbed to their injuries.”

Toronto Fire said the flames appeared to have been contained to the unit, where the blaze started. However, officials said it’s still too soon to say when evacuated residents will be able to return to their homes.

Crews are still in the ventilation process of the response, meaning it’s not yet safe for investigators to view the burned-out unit.

An investigation into the fire is ongoing. Toronto police and the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office are also involved.

With files from Global News’ Megan King

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

