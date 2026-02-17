Don Cherry, 92, receives Order of Ontario appointment

Send this page to someone via email

Famed Canadian sportscaster Don Cherry has been appointed to the Order of Ontario.

The provincial government unveiled Tuesday that Cherry, 92, and 29 others would be the 2025 recipients of the province’s highest civilian honour.

“A prominent Canadian hockey figure, Don Cherry is known for his influential coaching career, bold broadcasting style and decades of dedication to the sport,” a provincial statement reads.

“After coaching the Boston Bruins, he became a defining voice on Hockey Night in Canada through Coach’s Corner. Cherry is also recognized for extensive philanthropy, supporting the military and police, youth sports and animal welfare through Don Cherry’s Pet Rescue Foundation. He founded Rose Cherry’s Home for Kids and is a strong advocate for organ donation. In 2004, he was ranked the seventh-greatest Canadian in CBC’s The Greatest Canadian.”

1:02 Don Cherry launches new podcast

For nearly 40 years, Cherry, who was born in Kingston, Ont., made his name on Coach’s Corner during Hockey Night in Canada, often wearing bold suits.

Story continues below advertisement

His run on the program came to an end in November 2019 after he delivered a televised rant about people not wearing poppies, seemingly aimed at immigrants.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Cherry denied targeting new Canadians; Rogers Sportsnet president Bart Yabsley said Cherry “made divisive remarks that do not represent our values or what we stand for” when he announced his firing that month.

Shortly after, he went on to host the Don Cherry’s Grapevine Podcast with his son, producing 313 episodes in total. Its last episode was released on June 22, 2025, and Cherry’s son told The Canadian Press it was unlikely any new episodes would be produced.

Other Order of Ontario appointees announced Tuesday include Cameron Bailey, CEO of the Toronto International Film Festival, Nathan Leipciger, a Holocaust survivor and human rights advocate and Edward Rogers, executive chair of Rogers Communications, chair of the Toronto Blue Jays and chair of Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment.

— With files from The Canadian Press