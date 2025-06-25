Don Cherry, 91, signs off podcast after 313 episodes, future uncertain

Send this page to someone via email

Famed Canadian sportscaster Don Cherry signed off from his podcast for the final time — or so it seemed.

The 91-year-old Cherry had hosted “Don Cherry’s Grapevine Podcast” since November 2019, producing 313 episodes in total. His son and co-host, Tim Cherry, said on the finale that it had racked up 6.5 million downloads.

“Well, Tim, this is our last show. … Thanks everybody for listening and toodaloo,” Cherry said on the episode posted Monday.

Cherry’s official X account shared a link to the episode with the caption, “Don Cherry Says Goodbye in Final Podcast,” reinforcing the impression that the series had come to an end. But in a Tuesday interview with the Toronto Sun, Cherry said the goodbye was meant as a seasonal sign-off, not a permanent farewell.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Even so, Tim Cherry told The Canadian Press he doesn’t foresee any new episodes in the future.

Story continues below advertisement

“That being said,” he added, “if something wild happens like McDavid being traded to the Leafs, I’m sure Don will want to do a quick podcast about it. As for the start of next year, we’ll see.”

The podcast has been Cherry’s most regular platform since his departure from television — a continuation of a storied and often controversial career in broadcasting.

His bold suits were matched only by his even bolder opinions.

For nearly 40 years, Cherry — a pugnacious former minor league defenceman who later coached the NHL’s Boston Bruins and Colorado Rockies — made his name on Coach’s Corner during Hockey Night in Canada.

Cherry had long been known as a polarizing voice in hockey circles, but no moment left a lasting mark quite like Nov. 9, 2019, when he delivered a televised rant about people not wearing poppies, seemingly aimed at immigrants.

Cherry, who denied targeting new Canadians, was fired two days later.

Rogers Sportsnet president Bart Yabsley announced the decision, saying Cherry “made divisive remarks that do not represent our values or what we stand for.”