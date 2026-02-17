Man arrested in connection with triple stabbing at Toronto home

A man has been arrested after three people were found with stab wounds at a North York home after police responded to reports of “unknown trouble.”
According to Toronto police, officers were called to the area of Bathurst Street and Steeles Avenue West at 9:44 p.m. on Monday.
Police found multiple people injured at a residential address.
Four people were transported to hospital. Two adults sustained life-threatening injuries and remain in critical condition. Two others are reported to have non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect, a man in his 50s, has since been arrested.
Toronto police say the suspect and victims know each other.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
