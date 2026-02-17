Menu

Crime

Man arrested in connection with triple stabbing at Toronto home

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted February 17, 2026 10:00 am
1 min read
A Toronto police vehicle sits outside several homes in the area of Bathurst Street and Steeles Avenue West after responding to a report of unknown trouble. View image in full screen
A Toronto police vehicle sits outside several homes in the area of Bathurst Street and Steeles Avenue West after responding to a report of unknown trouble. Global News
A man has been arrested after three people were found with stab wounds at a North York home after police responded to reports of “unknown trouble.”

According to Toronto police, officers were called to the area of Bathurst Street and Steeles Avenue West at 9:44 p.m. on Monday.

Police found multiple people injured at a residential address.

Four people were transported to hospital. Two adults sustained life-threatening injuries and remain in critical condition. Two others are reported to have non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, a man in his 50s, has since been arrested.

Toronto police say the suspect and victims know each other.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

 

